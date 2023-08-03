Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taylor Swift announced several additional dates on her Eras Tour next fall, including three back-to-back shows at the Caesar’s Superdome in October.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the superstar posted on social media.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

The shows will take place on October 25, 26, and 27 in 2024.

