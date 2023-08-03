Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taylor Swift announced several additional dates on her Eras Tour next fall, including three back-to-back shows at the Caesar’s Superdome in October.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the superstar posted on social media.

The shows will take place on October 25, 26, and 27 in 2024.

