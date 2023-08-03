Ouachita Parish authorities need help finding a runaway minor

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Investigators need your help.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Investigators need your help.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help finding, Trencidy Mays, a runaway minor.

According to authorities, Mays was last seen Sunday, July 30, 2023.

She is an African American girl, 5′6″, and weighs about 180 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts. She is believed to be in the Ruston area with friends, according to officials.

If anyone has information on Mays whereabout, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.

