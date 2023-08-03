Nutritional benefits of sunflower seeds with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss on August 3 to talk about sunflower seeds. She informed us that they are locally grown, but if you choose to grow them you might want to be cautious. She says a lot of wild animals also like these seeds.

Avis says they are a great snack and a lot of baseball players like to eat them. She says you want to drink a lot of fluids as they contain a large amount of sodium.

Avis says they have a lot of nutritional value because they contain:

6 grams of protein.

B Vitamins.

37% Vitamin E.

6% Iron.

