Nutritional benefits of sunflower seeds with nutritionist Jen Avis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss on August 3 to talk about sunflower seeds. She informed us that they are locally grown, but if you choose to grow them you might want to be cautious. She says a lot of wild animals also like these seeds.
Avis says they are a great snack and a lot of baseball players like to eat them. She says you want to drink a lot of fluids as they contain a large amount of sodium.
Avis says they have a lot of nutritional value because they contain:
- 6 grams of protein.
- B Vitamins.
- 37% Vitamin E.
- 6% Iron.
