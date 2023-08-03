Monroe-West Monroe to be featured on the Discovery Channel

Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA
Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA(Source: Major League Fishing)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Major League Fishing (MLF) General Tire Heavy Hitters Tournament will feature Monroe-West Monroe and will air on the Discovery Channel.

Monroe-West Monroe will appear in six episodes, with the first episode airing at the beginning of Aug.

Discover Monroe-West Monroe Vice President of Sales, Scott Bruscato, was happy with the impact MLF had on the community.

“Major League Fishing provided a great partnership and delivered a home run for our community. We look forward to the day Major League Fishing is back in our community soon,” said Bruscato.

Lakes, Caney Creek and Bussey Brake, will be featured in the episodes.

Here is a list of when the episodes will air:

  • Aug. 5
  • Aug. 12
  • Aug. 19
  • Aug. 26
  • Sept. 2
  • Sept. 9

To learn more about Major League Fishing, visit their website.

