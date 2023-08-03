Monroe chef honored as Champion of Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe native chef Cory Bahr has been honored as the Champion of Louisiana by LWCC. LWCC showcases organizations and individuals who share its commitment to helping the state thrive.

LWCC says a Champion of Louisiana is a person or group serving Louisiana, its people and its future by contributing to the local economy or supporting initiatives that contribute to long-term change.

Born and raised in Monroe, Bahr won the Food Network show “Chopped” in 2012. He was named Food & Wine’s “People’s Best New Chef” in America three years later. Bahr says through all of these achievements his greatest accomplishment is supporting his local community, mentoring young talent and giving back through service.

“My city, Monroe, has provided me with a palette to paint on. They accept the things I do. They’re appreciative, and they show their support,” said Bahr. “I don’t think I could’ve done this anywhere else. This is a grassroots business, built from the ground up.”

Many in Monroe know Bahr as the proprietor of Standard Coffee Co. and Parish Restaurant.

LWCC says Bahr is Louisiana Loyal through and through and is always looking for ways to give back to his community.

To learn more about LWCC and the Champion of Louisiana, visit their website.

Chef Cory Bahr has been honored as LWCC's Champion of Louisiana (Source: LWCC)

