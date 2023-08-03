The Louisiana Soul Food & Heritage Festival comes to Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a fun event coming to East Carroll Parish this weekend. It’s the Louisiana Soul Food & Heritage Festival.

The festival will be in Lake Providence this Saturday, August 5th. Chef Darell Teats joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the event.

Teats says a parade will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. He says this is the biggest year yet, with a record number of vendors expected to show up this year. There will also be live music, arts and crafts, and even a rib cook-off.

It’s going to be hot, so you want to stay hydrated. Teats informed us that they will be providing attendees with free water. The event itself is also free to attend.

