The Louisiana Soul Food & Heritage Festival comes to Northeast Louisiana

The Louisiana Soul Food & Heritage Festival is coming to Northeast Louisiana this weekend.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a fun event coming to East Carroll Parish this weekend. It’s the Louisiana Soul Food & Heritage Festival.

The festival will be in Lake Providence this Saturday, August 5th. Chef Darell Teats joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the event.

Teats says a parade will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. He says this is the biggest year yet, with a record number of vendors expected to show up this year. There will also be live music, arts and crafts, and even a rib cook-off.

It’s going to be hot, so you want to stay hydrated. Teats informed us that they will be providing attendees with free water. The event itself is also free to attend.

