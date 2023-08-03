KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Summer Heat Continues Into The Weekend

Nothing is new in the temperature department. It’s another hot and humid day across the ArkLaMiss. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 100s once again under a mostly sunny sky. Feels-like temperatures will range from 110 to 115 degrees. A hot afternoon will give way to a warm night. Under a mostly clear sky, lows fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday brings more sunshine and highs in the lower 100s.

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 100s. Feels-like temperatures will be close to 110 degrees. It’ll be cooler in areas that see rain. We have a better chance of thundershowers early next week. Highs on Monday are near 100 degrees. It will be relatively cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

