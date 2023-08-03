KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Dangerous Heat into Weekend, Limited Rain Chances

The Dangerously Hot and Humid conditions continue for the ArkLaMiss, with more heat and humidity on the way for Friday and the Weekend. Temperatures will likely stay above 100 degrees during the day, with feels like conditions at or about 110 degrees.

Tonight will be another warm and humid night, with light wind from the south at 5 to 10 mile per hour and temperatures only down to near 80 degrees.

Friday will be a hot and humid day. It will be sunny as well. Temperatures are forecast to reach into the low 100s, with feels like conditions above 110 degrees.

Saturday will be a hot, humid and sunny day. Temperatures will reach to the low 100s, with high feels like conditions.

Sunday will be a hot, humid and mostly sunny day. There will be a chance for rain showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

Monday will be hot, humid and partly cloudy. Temperatures will likely reach the low 100s.

Tuesday will be a touch cooler for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will only reach the mid 90s. There will be a chance for isolated and scattered rain showers and storms.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 90s.

