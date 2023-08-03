Cooling center open in Ruston during high temperatures

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has opened a cooling center for its residents during these high temperatures.

The Multipurpose Room at the indoor facility of the Ruston Sports Complex will be open to all Ruston residents from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Today, August 3, is the last day the cooling center will be operating this week.

The City of Ruston says the cooling center is available to everyone to help keep cool during the day.

