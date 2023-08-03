BRPD officer arrested in connection to juvenile sex crime investigation released on bond

Demichael Robertson, 29
Demichael Robertson, 29(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has bonded out of jail after he was arrested for sexual battery, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed.

According to jail records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Demichael Robertson, 29 was released on bond Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Robertson is accused of inappropriately touching a child in his care who was under the age of 12, according to arrest records.

The officer was placed on administrative leave per department policy, officials said.

Robertson was arrested on one count of sexual battery on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The Zachary Police Department made the arrest.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the crime, we will not release further information to the public,” said Darryl Lawrence, Sr., Zachary Chief of Police.

