Back-to-School safety laws

New laws are on the books to keep elementary students safe as they head back to school.
By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After a child was killed in a school pick-up line in South Louisiana last year, new laws have been enacted as an extra layer of protection.

The laws require students to remain in their seats with their seatbelts fastened until the vehicle comes to a complete stop when being dropped off and remaining behind a protective barrier when being picked up.

Waylon McCormick, Director of Transportation for Ouachita Parish Schools, said they are adding signage, barriers, and lanes separating bus riders from students that are being picked up by parents, or that are walking home from school.

McCormick said that although there were already systems in place, the school board wanted to ensure the safety of their students and have added to their efforts.

