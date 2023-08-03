Authorities on scene of fatal vehicle accident, road partially closed

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and Farmerville Police Department are on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident.

The accident happened on Hwy 15 North at Goldie St. Authorities say Hwy 15 is closed in this area. Traffic will be detoured down Camp Rd. Drivers should use caution when in this area as multiple crews are on scene.

This is all the information at this time. Check back for updates to this story.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash.
Early morning crash kills unrestrained Jonesboro man
Picture of the derailed train.
Authorities respond to train derailment in Lincoln Parish
8 year old Alli Glass helps save grandfather after 4 wheeler crashes into canal
Franklin Parish child helps keep grandfather alive after 4-wheeler accident
A federal jury in Louisiana on Wednesday acquitted a white state trooper charged with violating...
Federal jury acquits Louisiana trooper caught on camera pummeling Black motorist
Shooting in Minot
Two people dead following Concordia Parish shooting

Latest News

An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says
Union Pacific Railroad confirms a train derailed in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Train derailment in Lincoln Parish causes shoulder closure on US 80
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/3