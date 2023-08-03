Authorities on scene of fatal vehicle accident, road partially closed

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and Farmerville Police Department are on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident.

The accident happened on Hwy 15 North at Goldie St. Authorities say Hwy 15 is closed in this area. Traffic will be detoured down Camp Rd. Drivers should use caution when in this area as multiple crews are on scene.

This is all the information at this time. Check back for updates to this story.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.