8-year-old saves great grandfathers life after four wheeling accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jesse Glass and his great granddaughter Alli, were on their way to go bullfrog hunting just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Alli Glass is just 8 years old, but knew exactly what to do after a late-night four-wheeling accident almost took her great grandfather’s life.

“I’m glad that I saved him,” Alli said. “Because he’s family, why wouldn’t I save him?”

Jesse said they were riding on the four-wheeler at night when things took a turn for the worse.

“I saw that opening, I thought it was my four-wheeler trail… it was the canal,” Jesse said.

“Then we just tipped,” Alli said. “I knew that he was old so I just picked him up, I mean I was pumping on adrenaline, whatever you call it and so I could pick him up, I guess.”

Alli told KNOE that she was scared, but didn’t have time to waste when she noticed her great grandpa was pinned under the four wheeler underwater and couldn’t breathe.

Alli physically pulled up her 83-year-old great grandpa enough for him to get air while she went to get help.

“I just ran, ran to go get anyone,” Alli said.

But it wasn’t a simple task, Alli ran barefoot with her shoes in one hand and a flashlight in the other until she reached home where they called 911.

Jesse says Alli probably saved his life.

After her heroic actions, Alli was given a badge and the title of Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy in Franklin Parish.

Franklin Parish Sheriff, Kevin Cobb, said he is beyond impressed with Alli’s ability to stay calm and recognize when someone is in need of help.

“Your quick actions and your bravery, and your courage…thank you so much for that,” Cobb said to Alli.

But Alli made sure to point out that she didn’t do it for the recognition.

“I mean if it’s family, you should always intervene, or friends, doesn’t matter,” Alli said.

