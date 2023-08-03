4 NELA parishes listed among top 10 school systems in Louisiana to improve on LEAP 2025 exam

RUSTON/LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Four parishes across northeast Louisiana are among the top 10 school systems to improve on LEAP 2025.

Of the four parishes, superintendent Ricky Durrett of Lincoln Parish schools said the district saw growth in all their subjects on the exam.

“Our commitment to getting all students on reading level by the end of 2nd grade before they move into 3rd grade - that emphasis over the last couple of years has really started to pay off for us,” said Durrett.

Lincoln, East Carroll, Concordia and Richland parishes are the four districts in the region among the 10 school systems to see an improvement. Durrett said the district supported teachers in implementing different classroom strategies to meet this goal.

“In high school, we changed curriculums in Algebra One. Of course, from three through eight, we used guidebooks in English. We’ve actually put curriculum coaches in each school for our English and math,” said Durrett.

East Carroll ranks second in the top 10 schools for improvement on the exam. Superintendent Meagan Brown said their greatest gain was in the category of English Language Arts, and they focused on targeted intervention.

“And with targeted intervention, we did focus more on - we reinforced processes that incorporated instructional practices that were designed to help our students in a specific area of need. We had embedded interventions, and we did small groups,” said Brown.

Durrett said they’re going to encourage parental involvement and community support to help their students continue improving on the state exam.

“We’ll keep communicating with them - letting them know kind of where their kids stand; doing some of the interim assessments that we do during the year and how they’re performing on those,” said Durrett. Encouraging them to follow through with homework - things like that in the evenings. And then just try to partner with different organizations to try to support these kids.”

The top 10 school systems for improvement include:

1. Lincoln (Growth: +6)

2. East Carroll (Growth: +4)

3. Evangeline (Growth: +4)

4. West Baton Rouge (Growth: +4)

5. West Feliciana (Growth: +4)

6. Assumption (Growth: +3)

7. Bogalusa (Growth: +3)

8. Calcasieu (Growth: +3)

9. Concordia (Growth: +3)

10. Natchitoches (Growth: +3)

11. Orleans (Growth: +3)

12. Plaquemines (Growth: +3)

13. Richland (Growth: +3)

14. St. John the Baptist (Growth: +3)

15. St. Tammany (Growth: +3)

You can find the full state exam results here.

