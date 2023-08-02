Zoo Buddy: Barn Owl!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Star! She’s a barn owl at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.

“They can be found in Louisiana, as well as the rest of North America,” says zookeeper Cheyenne Speights. “But what’s great about these guys is they’re also found pretty much all over the world, you just won’t find them and Arctic or desert areas, as well as Asia and the Pacific Islands.”

General Curator Lisa Taylor says Star was found as a chick in Northeast Louisiana and raised by their staff when it couldn’t be reintroduced back into the wild.

In the wild, Speights says barn owls have a life expectancy of about five years.

“But when they are in captivity, they can live as far as 20 years and beyond with the oldest being 34 years old,” says Speights.

Star is about ten years old.

“Barn owls have more of an oval-shaped face and that allows the sound to reach their ears to the best of their ability. And one ear, the left side sits higher than the right, and the left angles down where the right angles up,” explains Speights. “And that allows them to be able to hear sound from any point. So even at the darkest time of night, where you can’t see anything, they can hear their food and get it without even seeing it.”

They’ve also got long legs, which Speights says allows them to reach prey in tall grasses.

You can see Star near the emu exhibit, which is right next to the budgie exhibit.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The splash pad is also open daily, weather permitting.

