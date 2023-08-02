William Parkerson Era Kicks Off at Cedar Creek

Parkerson previously coached at Cedar Creek as an assistant from 2011-2018
William Parkerson is now calling the shots for the Cougars’ program. Parkerson replaced Matt Middleton as Cedar Creeks head football coach back in April.
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - William Parkerson is now calling the shots for the Cougars’ program. Parkerson replaced Matt Middleton as Cedar Creeks head football coach back in April. The Cougars’ roster will look a lot different this season after losing over 15 seniors, but Parkerson believes this years senior class can carry the weight.

