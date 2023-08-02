The musical, Memphis, is coming to Monroe
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Broadway Musical, Memphis, is coming to Monroe.
The Arts with Passion is presenting the musical on Friday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, September 23 at 2 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the WL Jack Howard Theatre.
Tickets purchased in advance will cost $25. Tickets purchased at the door will be $35.
For more information, visit The Arts with Passion’s website.
