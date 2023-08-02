The musical, Memphis, is coming to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Broadway Musical, Memphis, is coming to Monroe.

The Arts with Passion is presenting the musical on Friday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, September 23 at 2 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the WL Jack Howard Theatre.

Tickets purchased in advance will cost $25. Tickets purchased at the door will be $35.

For more information, visit The Arts with Passion’s website.

