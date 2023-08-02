The musical, Memphis, is coming to Monroe

The Broadway Musical, Memphis.
The Broadway Musical, Memphis.(Source: The Arts with Passion)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Broadway Musical, Memphis, is coming to Monroe.

The Arts with Passion is presenting the musical on Friday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, September 23 at 2 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the WL Jack Howard Theatre.

Tickets purchased in advance will cost $25. Tickets purchased at the door will be $35.

For more information, visit The Arts with Passion’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says
This is the vehicle Amber Duke is believed to be in.
Missing Ouachita Parish woman located
Ouachita Parish School Board reopens Virtual learning through August 17, 2021 at noon.
Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee charged with felony theft
Shooting in Minot
Two people dead following Concordia Parish shooting
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery

Latest News

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash.
Early morning crash kills unrestrained Jonesboro woman
The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Northeast Arkansas (NEA CASA)...
CASA of Northeast Louisiana is looking for volunteers
Grow Your Own Teacher apprenticeship program, a collaboration between LDCC and ULM launched on...
LDCC and ULM launches ‘Grow Your Own Teacher’ program, retaining educators in rural areas
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/2