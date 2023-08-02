Monroe PD needs help locating a runaway minor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department needs help finding 14-year-old, Joy’Lynn Mattox.

On July 31 at around 5:50 a.m., authorities responded call about a runaway minor.

According to Monroe Police, Kimberly Mattox, Joy’Lynn’s mother, said that when she awoke that morning she couldn’t find her daughter.

The last thing Joy’Lynn was seen wearing was a red shirt, black shorts, and slippers.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.