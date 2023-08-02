Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.(KIVI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - They say “All work and no play” is dull, so how about playing as a job?

Mattel is looking for a “chief UNO player” and it’s dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products.

Mattel is accepting applications now, and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply, but not those younger than 18.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says
Ouachita Parish School Board reopens Virtual learning through August 17, 2021 at noon.
Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee charged with felony theft
This is the vehicle Amber Duke is believed to be in.
Missing Ouachita Parish woman located
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Shooting in Minot
Two people dead following Concordia Parish shooting

Latest News

More than 50 million people are under heat alerts. (Source:...
Scorched earth grows; record-breaking heat kills
A 94-year-old man set a new world record of oldest air chair rider. (SOURCE: KSL)
94-year-old sets new record as oldest air chair rider
A Klamath Falls, Oregon, man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block...
FBI: Search underway for possible additional victims after woman flees cinderblock cell at Oregon abductor’s home
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
Former Northwestern University football player Ramon Diaz at his lawyers' office in Chicago on...
A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head