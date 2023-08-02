Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo begins Phase one of renovations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Visitors may begin to see changes to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo soon.

They’re moving forward with ‘Phase one, Year one’ of its 10-year master plan to update the eastern part of the zoo exhibit, which is around the reptile building. The zoo is more than 50 years old and zoo officials say it’s time for some new exhibits.

The improvements will include a large lagoon for visitors to feed alligators and an installation of five separate ponds for turtles, a beaver, otters, and albino alligators.

Once renovations begin, the current bird exhibitions, pathways, trees and fences near the reptile building will all be removed. Zoo officials expect these new exhibitions to increase excitement for visitors and form a better environment for the animals.

Thursday, Aug. 3, will be the opening of the bids for contractors, according to zoo officials. If the zoo can find a company to do the work soon, contractors will be required to begin construction within one to two months. It would take about eight months to complete the renovations.

The budget for the construction is a little over $2 million, according to zoo officials.

