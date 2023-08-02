Louisiana public school classrooms now required to display ‘In God we trust’ motto

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana public schools were met with a new requirement Tuesday (Aug. 1), as a state law took effect mandating that the national motto “In God we trust” be displayed on a printed poster inside classrooms.

“Our national motto declares who we are to the world as a nation and when (President Dwight) Eisenhower made that our official motto, I believe it was because of all the horrors of war that he had seen,” said State Rep. Dodie Horton (R-Haughton).

Horton authored the new law that requires the nation’s motto to appear in all Louisiana public elementary, secondary and postsecondary education classrooms.

“It doesn’t preach any particular religion at all, but it certainly does recognize a higher power,” Horton said. “It’s a positive message in this world that throws so many negative things at our children.”

But others, such as advocacy strategist A’Niya Robinson of ACLU Louisiana, have concerns the new law puts religious pressure on students.

“Do teachers have the resources to actually execute all of the requirements that the legislature is asking them to fill?” Robinson asked.

The law gives schools the option to spend public dollars on the posters or accept donated displays. The poster or framed document must be at least 11 by 14 inches. And the motto must be the central focus and printed in a large, easy-to-read font.

Robinson worries the posters are a distraction, divisive, and might pressure students into adopting certain beliefs.

“It’s our belief that parents, not school officials, should be responsible for shaping their children’s religious education,” Robinson said. “Will it send a message that only students who believe in God are welcome in public spaces?

“It’s something that we are still monitoring and just keeping tabs on.”

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education said it took no official position on the bill.

Another law went into effect Tuesday that allows public schools to offer a high school elective teaching the history and literature of the Bible. That law says the course must maintain religious neutrality and accommodate diverse perspectives.

