KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Heat Into The Weekend, Some Relief Is On The Way

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More dangerously hot weather is on tap across the ArkLaMiss today. Temperatures max out in the lower 100s this afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds. The high humidity will send feels-like temperatures near 115 degrees. The afternoon will be mainly dry. However, a nearby stationary front could touch off a stray shower or thunderstorm. Overnight lows fall close to 80 degrees under a mostly clear sky. Thursday is another hot and humid day. We’ll see highs once again in the lower 100s and feels like temperatures near 115. That is also the case for Friday.

The weekend brings us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it’s mostly sunny with highs in the lower 100s. We keep rain chances around into early next week. Our next weather system brings us some relief with highs rebounding into the 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the vehicle Amber Duke is believed to be in.
Missing Ouachita Parish woman located
The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says
Shooting in Minot
Two people dead following Concordia Parish shooting
Ouachita Parish School Board reopens Virtual learning through August 17, 2021 at noon.
Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee charged with felony theft
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon