KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Heat Into The Weekend, Some Relief Is On The Way

More dangerously hot weather is on tap across the ArkLaMiss today. Temperatures max out in the lower 100s this afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds. The high humidity will send feels-like temperatures near 115 degrees. The afternoon will be mainly dry. However, a nearby stationary front could touch off a stray shower or thunderstorm. Overnight lows fall close to 80 degrees under a mostly clear sky. Thursday is another hot and humid day. We’ll see highs once again in the lower 100s and feels like temperatures near 115. That is also the case for Friday.

The weekend brings us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it’s mostly sunny with highs in the lower 100s. We keep rain chances around into early next week. Our next weather system brings us some relief with highs rebounding into the 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.