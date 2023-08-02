KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Staying Dangerously Hot into the Weekend

The ArkLaMiss is in store for more intense heat and humidity. Temperatures are forecast to reach above 100 degrees, with even higher feels like conditions.

Tonight, it will stay warm and humid with air temperatures only down to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday will be a hot and humid day. Temperatures are forecast to reach into the low 100s, with feels like conditions in the low 110s. It will be sunny as well.

Friday with be a hot, humid and mostly sunny day. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. Feels like conditions will once again reach about 110 degrees.

Saturday will be a hot, humid and sunny day. Temperatures will reach into the low 100s once again. Feels like conditions will be above 110 degrees.

Sunday will be yet another hot, humid and mostly sunny day. There is a chance for early showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely reach into the low 100s.

Monday will be a touch cooler, with temperatures in the upper 90s, but feels like conditions will still be above 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Tuesday will bring isolated rain showers and storms to the region. It will be warm. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 90s.

Wednesday will be a sunny and warmer than Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid and upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.