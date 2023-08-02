Groundbreaking for new Citizens Rural Clinic in Columbia

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - A groundbreaking will be held on August 2 at 9 a.m. for the opening of the new Citizens Rural Clinic in Columbia, La.

The Board and Staff of Citizens Medical Center will be joined by elected officials and dignitaries to celebrate the groundbreaking. The public is invited to attend as well.

“This first step in our expansion represents the ongoing commitment we’ve made in continuing to be of service to patients in our community and region,” states CMC Administrator/CEO Steve Barbo. “Planning has been in place for a number of years, and it’s exciting to begin seeing our efforts come to fruition. We’re very appreciative of support from our local legislators, staff, and community,” Barbo adds.

The clinic will be located on the campus of Citizen Medical Center in Caldwell Parish. It will be open seven days a week and house physicians, nurse practitioners and various other healthcare providers. The clinic will provide services such as pediatric, DOT physicals, geriatric, wellness exams as well as other services.

Citizens Medical Center says the clinic is set to open in Summer 2024.

