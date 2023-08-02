Fundraiser to save Micah Marchand

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A child from West Monroe needs a new heart, and a local organization is raising money for the transplant.

Renee Davis, president of The West Monroe Moose Lodge, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the organization’s initiative. She says Micah Thomas Marchand is a three-month-old who was born with Right Hypoplastic Heart Syndrome and requires a heart transplant to live long-term.

Davis says the Micah Thomas Marchand Fundraiser will be in 2 phases.

Phase 1:

Davis says phase 1 of the fundraiser will be this Saturday, August 5th. The fundraiser will be hosted at the lodge in West Monroe from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. She says there will be live music, food, a silent auction, a rifle raffle, a bounce house and a waterslide for the kids.

Phase 2:

Phase 2 will be Tuesday, August 29th at Flying Heart Brewing and Pub in West Monroe. She says from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. the restaurant will donate 10% of their sales to the Marchand family. Davis says the Lodge will also be in attendance doing child ID’s. They will also be giving out fingerprints and photos to families that come.

