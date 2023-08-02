Feed Your Soul: Copsicles

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - In Ouachita Parish, when you hear the sounds of an ice cream truck, it will most likely be The Copsicles truck run by Bobby Johnston.

Johnston and his son said they love driving in the area and bringing smiles to kids and adults, who especially love to grab a cool treat that reminds them of their childhood.

Johnston said what he loves about running the ice cream truck are the items with nostalgia behind it. One of the oldest items he carries is the Screwball.

“They taste just the same as they did when I was a kid,” said Johnston.

Feed Your Soul with Charles Burkett

