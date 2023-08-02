Feed Your Soul: Copsicles

Get a serving of smiles with a side of nostalgia
Copsicles has kids running to grab a cool treat because of what they do different.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - In Ouachita Parish, when you hear the sounds of an ice cream truck, it will most likely be The Copsicles truck run by Bobby Johnston.

Johnston and his son said they love driving in the area and bringing smiles to kids and adults, who especially love to grab a cool treat that reminds them of their childhood.

Johnston said what he loves about running the ice cream truck are the items with nostalgia behind it. One of the oldest items he carries is the Screwball.

“They taste just the same as they did when I was a kid,” said Johnston.

Find out more about what makes this truck unique and find out my favorite treat from the truck.

Watch for the Copsicles Ice Cream Truck and Copsicles Sweet Treats n Bakery, serving nostalgic treats that will feed your soul.

Feed Your Soul with Charles Burkett

