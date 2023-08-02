Feed Your Soul: Coconuts Bar & Grill

106 Carter St, Vidalia, LA
Chef Ashley Allen creates an atmosphere pairing Caribbean flare with Louisiana flavors at Coconuts Bar & Grill in Vidalia that will feed your soul.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - One chef, Ashley Allen, is bringing his flare from the Caribbean to Vidalia, opening up Coconuts Bar & Grill. With choices of fish, chicken, shrimp, and more combined with tastes of Cajun and French cooking with the flavors of the islands, it will surprise you.

Chef Ashley Allen brings a Caribbean feel to Louisiana favorites at Coconuts Bar & Grill.
Customers love the flavors that they serve with fresh ingredients.

Fred Marsalis, the owner of MDP Fitness in Vidalia, loves the food and recommends it for its health benefits. He even suggests it to his clients who are looking for a night out to stay on their diet.

“Shrimp and grits. The jambalaya. Pasta, the lemon herb pressed pasta. I’ve had these. The Dorito crusted salmon, but everything here is just full of love and flavor. It’s just amazing,” said Marsalis.

The unique flavors Allen uses takes his food to new levels.

Allen also has years of experience with Chef Nick Wallace opening Smoot’s Grocery, The Little Easy, and Church Hill Variety Restaurant & Farm.

Being from St. Thomas, his food is personal to him, bringing a piece of his past to his guests.

Chef Ashley Allen brings a Caribbean feel to Louisiana favorites at Coconuts Bar & Grill.
The drinks and the atmosphere make you feel like you are dining at an oceanside restaurant on the islands.

Chef Ashley Allen brings a Caribbean feel to Louisiana favorites at Coconuts Bar & Grill.
Head to Coconuts Bar & Grill in Vidalia and visit Chef Allen and his staff, who give you a unique experience of flavor that will feed your soul.

