Family of special needs student speaks out againstbullying

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Richland parish family is speaking out against bullying.

Dominique Hawkins is a special needs student at Rayville Elementary School. He says throughout the last school year, he experienced physical and verbal abuse from peers and adults at the elementary school.

“Im scared those kids might bully me again,” Hawkins says. “I was talking to the teacher and that’s when I turned around and I went to go play and that’s when one kid picked up like a stick and hit me in the face.”

Dominique told KNOE 8 News that there have been multiple incidents where he has been hurt or injured at school and says he doesn’t feel safe.

Amber Deutsche, a Certified Wrap-around facilitator at Ascent in Monroe, works primarily with kids. She says children on the autism spectrum oftentimes struggle to feel a sense of belonging in their daily life.

“It’s confusing at that base level, and then when you add in any elements of violence or physicality in it, there’s a fear that just becomes disruptive,” Deutsche says.

Deutsche says social isolation is a normal response of those being bullied, but for kids with special needs, Amber says it tends to have a multi-layer effect.

“The bystanders of those situations really show the special needs kids like they don’t even have allies in that, and not only are they alone, but that they are never going to have a space where they belong, they’re never going to have people that stick up for them,” Deutsche says.

Which is how Hawkins says he feels. He says he’s tried to report the bullying as it happens, but he claims he’s being ignored.

“I raised my hand, she just walked past me and she didn’t say what do you want, she just walked past me, she acts like she didn’t see me.”

Due to multiple incidents, Hawkins says he only trusts three adults at school. Dominique’s mother, Alexis Johnson, says that should never be the case.

“Nobody deserves to be picked on like, nobody. Nobody deserves to be tortured every day and that’s life, you got to get up and say, Yeah, I want to go to school because I want to learn, but I got to get through the bullying and torture from the kids and the teachers,” Johnson says.

After over a year of being bullied, Hawkins struggles with frequent nightmares and has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

“It shouldn’t be like that. I just wanted to stop and let him have a normal life at school,” Johnson says.

Johnson says they’ve had meetings with school officials and filed complaints, but she claims nothing has been done.

The family filed a lawsuit against Richland Parish School Board with the hopes of helping others along the way. Hawkins says he wants the bullying to stop.

“I don’t want the kids to get bullied, and I don’t want to get bullied no more”

