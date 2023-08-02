Early morning crash kills unrestrained Jonesboro woman

HODGE, La. (KNOE) - An early morning crash killed Sidney Daniels, 43, of Jonesboro on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Louisiana State Police Troop F said they began investigating the crash just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 2. According to police, Daniels was driving south on La. Hwy. 147 when she crossed over the centerline and hit a vehicle that was traveling north. LSP says it is unknown why Daniels crossed the centerline.

Daniels, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson Parish Coroner’s Office. LSP says the other driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was uninjured.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.

LSP says while not every crash is survivable, statistics show properly wearing a seatbelt will significantly reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash.

“Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes,” LSP says.

So far in 2023, Troop F has investigated 20 deadly crashes that have resulted in 22 deaths.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.