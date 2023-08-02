CASA of Northeast Louisiana is looking for volunteers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Northeast Louisiana will host free training classes for those who want to become volunteers and aid children in foster care.

CASA volunteers are members of the community who work with children who have gone through abuse or neglect and have been removed from their home.

Volunteers have face to face meetings with children at least once per month to check in on their safety and well-being.

CASA of Northeast Louisiana Community Development Coordinator, Leslie Bryan, said that volunteers have the opportunity to be advocates for children where it really counts - in the courts.

“Our volunteers are in frequent contact with teachers and school administrators to form a partnership to better understand the child’s unique strengths and challenges. These interactions with the child’s school, combined with the volunteer’s relationship with the child, empower our volunteers to advocate in court for what the child needs to thrive academically,” said Bryan. “Our goal is to not only advocate in court, but also in the classroom, setting these children and their teacher up for success.

The training begins September seventh and it will serve children in the following parishes: Lincoln, Union, Morehouse, Ouachita, Caldwell, West Carroll, Richland, Franklin, East Carroll, Madison, and Tensas Parish.

A virtual info session will be held on Tuesday, August 22 at 11:45 a.m. or Thursday, August 24 at 6:30 p.m. Each session will be about 30 minutes and will answer questions about what a CASA Volunteer does.

If you would like to have the Zoom link for the info session, email CASA of Northeast Louisiana at volunteer@standforhope.org.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.