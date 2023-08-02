BRPD officer placed on administrative leave after arrest in juvenile sex crime investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for sexual battery, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The officer, Demichael Robertson, 29, is accused of inappropriately touching a child in his care who was under the age of 12, according to arrest records.

Demichael Robertson, 29 (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Robertson was arrested on one count of sexual battery on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The Zachary Police Department made the arrest.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.