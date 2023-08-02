Authorities respond to train derailment in Lincoln Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There has been a train derailment in Lincoln Parish, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The derailment happened at Pleasant Grove Road and Crocker Road east of Chatham.

There have been no reported injuries or evacuations at this time. According to authorities, the cause of the derailment is unknown.

Pleasant Grove Road and Crocket Road are currently closed.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

