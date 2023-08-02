Franklin Parish child helps keep grandfather alive after 4-wheeler accident

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on August 1 around midnight regarding a 4-wheeler accident.

According to authorities, an 8-year-old girl and her 83-year-old grandfather were riding when their 4-wheeler crashed into a small canal. 8-year-old Alli Glass helped her grandfather keep his head above water while he was pinned under the 4-wheeler. Once her grandfather was able to stay above water, deputies say she ran over half a mile so her mother could call 911.

