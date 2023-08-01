West Sterlington Water System receives portion of $36 million for water infrastructure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senator Bill Cassidy announced in a press release that he has secured $36 million of additional funds for Louisiana in the annual appropriations bill for fiscal year 2024.

The funds include over $9 million for water infrastructure, $5.5 million for mental health and substance abuse services and $6 million for the Team Gleason Foundation for ALS health services.

“Louisiana needs to upgrade its infrastructure to 2023 standards. This money furthers that goal,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We must also address the human need, which is all too apparent of those suffering from mental illness, substance abuse, and other chronic diseases.”

West Sterlington Water Systems, Inc. will receive $520,000 to be used for drinking water improvements.

The press release says the bills will likely be part of the end-of-year funding package and receive a Senate vote soon.

