Taco Bell faces lawsuit claiming ‘false advertising’ of amount of filling

FILE - A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.
FILE - A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit that accuses the fast-food giant of false advertising.

A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.

The class action lawsuit seeks to include other Taco Bell consumers who were disappointed by their meals.

The lawsuit claims Taco Bell’s advertisements do not look like the menu items that are served.

For example, the man claims the Mexican Pizza he purchased did not appear to have a similar amount of beef and bean filling.

Taco Bell has not responded to the accusations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Ouachita Parish School Board reopens Virtual learning through August 17, 2021 at noon.
Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee charged with felony theft
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder

Latest News

The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and...
Woman drowns after rescuers can't get to her
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny...
Missouri man facing scheduled execution for beating death of 6-year-old girl in 2002
Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Fate of American nurse and daughter kidnapped by armed men in Haiti remains uncertain
Concern are growing after an American missionary and her child were kidnapped in Haiti. (CNN,...
Kidnapped: American woman, child taken in Haiti