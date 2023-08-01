State Farm insurance rates increase by 17.3% for Louisiana policyholders

A 17.3 percent increase has been approved for State Farm customer.
By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New research reveals that Louisiana residents are paying twice as much for car insurance than other states, ranking number two for the highest premiums paid in the country.

Commissioner Jim Donelon has just approved a 17.3% increase for State Farm car insurance customers in Louisiana.

He said this comes after the past five years of State Farm providing relief to customers by having yearly increases of only 2% per year. He also said, with inflation, supply chain issues, and increased repair costs, the rate increase was a necessary business adjustment.

