Ouachita authorities need help finding missing person, Amber Duke
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help finding missing person, Amber Duke.
Duke is a 5′3″ white woman that weighs about 110lbs. She is believed to be driving a 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlass that has a Louisiana handicap tag.
Duke was last seen in southern Ouachita Parish at a residential area on July 30, 2023.
If you have any information, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200
