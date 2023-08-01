Ouachita authorities need help finding missing person, Amber Duke

This is the vehicle Amber Duke is believed to be in.
This is the vehicle Amber Duke is believed to be in.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help finding missing person, Amber Duke.

Duke is a 5′3″ white woman that weighs about 110lbs. She is believed to be driving a 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlass that has a Louisiana handicap tag.

Duke was last seen in southern Ouachita Parish at a residential area on July 30, 2023.

If you have any information, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish School Board reopens Virtual learning through August 17, 2021 at noon.
Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee charged with felony theft
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/1
Chef Ashley Allen creates an atmosphere pairing Caribbean flare with Louisiana flavors at...
Feed Your Soul: Coconuts Bar & Grill
Police officer and another dead following Ville Platte shooting
Authorities release identity of deputy marshal killed in Ville Platte shooting