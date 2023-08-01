Ouachita authorities need help finding missing person, Amber Duke

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help finding missing person, Amber Duke.

Duke is a 5′3″ white woman that weighs about 110lbs. She is believed to be driving a 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlass that has a Louisiana handicap tag.

Duke was last seen in southern Ouachita Parish at a residential area on July 30, 2023.

If you have any information, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.