LDCC launches ‘Grow Your Own Teacher’ program to help retain educators in rural areas

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Delta Community College launched its ‘Grow Your Own Teacher’ apprenticeship program on Friday.

The program will allow students to gain hands-on experience in the classroom and earn wages while working on their degrees. The program is not like a traditional educator program. Local students can earn a bachelor’s degree and become certified in elementary school teaching - all in three years through this intense program.

Ashley Ellis, who’s the pre-educator program director with LDCC, says northeast Louisiana struggles more with retaining teachers due to the rural component of the region. According to Ellis, during the previous school year, the state had over 2,200 teacher shortages, which means almost 50,000 students were without a teacher.

“They often lose those teachers to larger cities,” said Ellis. “When you say ‘grow your own’, we’re basically saying we want to take people from the community, develop them, build their capacity, and help them become teachers.”

In a news release from LDCC, the staff says the ‘grow your own’ model works directly with school districts to recruit apprentices and pay wages. Through this new program, apprentices will receive the support of school districts by gaining valuable on-the-job mentoring.

Ellis says the program aims to help students become teachers by removing barriers that might have previously gotten in the way of someone earning their teaching degree.

“Barriers such as travel expense, lack of pay while you’re going to school; and so, this program literally helps those communities pluck out people who they want to see in the profession,” said Ellis.

Ellis stated ‘Grow Your Own Teacher’ is about finding new ways to develop qualified educators and keeping them in the classrooms.

“We’re not changing the program; we’re not lowering expectations - we’re maintaining expectations. We’re accelerating a model that gets teachers to the finish line faster,” said Ellis.

The program is supported by a Congressional Community Grant from Congresswoman Julia Letlow. The fall semester begins Aug. 14, 2023 for LDCC.

