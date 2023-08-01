KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Staying Hot Through The Week

Happy Tuesday! Are you ready for the heat to back off for good? I know I am! Unfortunately, the dangerous heat is sticking with us through the week. In fact, the entire ArkLaMiss is under an Excessive Heat Warning once again today. Afternoon highs top out near the 100 degree mark with some sunshine on tap. Feels-like temperatures will be around 105 degrees. Wednesday is a carbon copy of Tuesday with highs aiming for the lower 100s.

The rest of the workweek features plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 100s. There are a few days where feels-like temperatures could reach closer to 115. You know the drill, stay cool and hydrated! Heading into the weekend, there’s a slight chance of us seeing a few showers and thunderstorms. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

