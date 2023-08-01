KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Dangerous Heat Into Weekend

Dangerously hot and humid weather will be in place across the ArkLaMiss through the rest of the week and into weekend. Temperatures will likely be above 100 degrees, with feels like conditions in excess of 110 degrees. Try to stay cool and hydrated in this dangerous heat and humidity.

Tonight, it stays warm and humid for the region. Temperatures will only lower into the upper 70s. Wind will be calm and there will be a clear sky.

Wednesday will be a hot and humid day across the region. Temperatures will likely reach to 104 degrees with feels like conditions above 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will be a hot and humid day across the region. Temperatures will likely reach to 104 degrees with feels like conditions above 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Friday will be a hot and humid day across the region. Temperatures will likely reach to 104 degrees with feels like conditions above 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day, with temperatures likely above 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day, with a mostly sunny sky and isolated storm chances. Temperatures will reach to 101 degrees.

Monday will be a touch cooler, still hot for this time of year. Temperatures will reach 98 degrees. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tuesday will bring isolated showers and storms to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

