KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Dangerous Heat Into Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dangerously hot and humid weather will be in place across the ArkLaMiss through the rest of the week and into weekend. Temperatures will likely be above 100 degrees, with feels like conditions in excess of 110 degrees. Try to stay cool and hydrated in this dangerous heat and humidity.

Tonight, it stays warm and humid for the region. Temperatures will only lower into the upper 70s. Wind will be calm and there will be a clear sky.

Wednesday will be a hot and humid day across the region. Temperatures will likely reach to 104 degrees with feels like conditions above 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will be a hot and humid day across the region. Temperatures will likely reach to 104 degrees with feels like conditions above 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Friday will be a hot and humid day across the region. Temperatures will likely reach to 104 degrees with feels like conditions above 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day, with temperatures likely above 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day, with a mostly sunny sky and isolated storm chances. Temperatures will reach to 101 degrees.

Monday will be a touch cooler, still hot for this time of year. Temperatures will reach 98 degrees. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tuesday will bring isolated showers and storms to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish School Board reopens Virtual learning through August 17, 2021 at noon.
Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee charged with felony theft
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter