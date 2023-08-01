Jonesboro Arkansan wins $2 million Powerball

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Jonesboro, Arkansas resident who wishes to stay unnamed has claimed their $2 million Powerball prize from the July 17 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Jordan’s Kwik Stop (#29), at 221 Co-Op Drive in Bono.

The winner said she suddenly had the urge to play the lottery the night of the drawing.

“I play the lottery a few times a year and saw advertising that the jackpot was really big, so I told my husband that I needed to purchase a ticket,” the Arkansan said.

The Arkansan winner said she initially thought she had only won $100,000.”

“My husband was already in bed, but I woke him up to look over the ticket with me,” she said. “W were still unsure of the prize amount, so we called my sister and brother-in-law to double check the ticket.”

It was then that they confirmed that she had won the $2 million Powerball prize.

The couple plans to pay off their house, purchase new vehicles for the family, plan an early retirement, and they would also like to buy a home on Spring River in Hardy.

Jordan’s Kwik Stop (#29) will receive a $20,000 commission check from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

