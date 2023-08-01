Free health screenings available through Monroe Wellness Medical I.R.T

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Wellness Medical I.R.T. will have free health screenings available for people in the community from August 4 through 12.

The health screenings will take place at the Monroe Civic Center and the West Monroe Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The screenings will have different times on August 6 and 12. August 6 screenings will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. and August 12 screenings will be available from 8 to 11 a.m.

Those attending this event will have the opportunity to get comprehensive assessments for vision, dental health, mental health and wellness.

Supplies are limited so the event is on a first-come-first-served basis. No ID or appointment is required for the screenings.

