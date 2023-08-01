Burn ban issued for LaSalle Parish

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With high temperatures and dry weather, burn bans are more likely to happen. A burn ban has been issued for several parishes in Louisiana including LaSalle Parish.

LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says you are allowed to burn in a barrel, barbecue pit and other containers that do not have contact with the ground. They say all fires should be attended and any damages caused by your fire leave you liable.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has provided facts about burn bans in Louisiana:

  • Burn bans apply to open burning practices of legal materials like vegetation.
  • Burn bans do not apply to approved agricultural burn practices for farming or the recreational use of fire pits, campfires or barbecue grills.
  • Parish government leaders or bodies have the authority to issue parish-wide burn bans. They also have the authority to opt out of a statewide burn ban. Fire chiefs have the authority to allow for individual exceptions to a statewide burn ban.

To learn more about what you can and cannot do during a burn ban, visit the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

