Authorities release identity of deputy marshal in fatal Ville Platte shooting

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Ville Platte that resulted in the death of a city marshal officer and another individual.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted State Police around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31, to investigate the incident on the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation but authorities say an officer, who has since been identified as Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. At least two people were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, one of whom later died.

Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with information, pictures, or video of the incident to please contact them at 337-332-8080.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish School Board reopens Virtual learning through August 17, 2021 at noon.
Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee charged with felony theft
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/1
West Sterlington Water System receives a portion of $36 million for water infrastructure
West Sterlington Water System receives portion of $36 million for water infrastructure
File Graphic
Burn ban issued for LaSalle Parish
Back-to-School questions
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Share your 2023 back-to-school photos!