Authorities release identity of deputy marshal in fatal Ville Platte shooting

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Ville Platte that resulted in the death of a city marshal officer and another individual.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted State Police around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31, to investigate the incident on the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation but authorities say an officer, who has since been identified as Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. At least two people were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, one of whom later died.

Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with information, pictures, or video of the incident to please contact them at 337-332-8080.

