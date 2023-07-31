Vehicle engulfed in flames following accident, driver pulled to safety

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A driver was pulled to safety after a vehicle accident on Hwy 33 near Hicks Frazier Rd. in Farmerville on July 30.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident at 12:10 p.m. after callers reported the driver was possibly trapped in the vehicle. Callers also told deputies that the vehicle was on fire.

Deputies arrived on the scene where a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 that was pulling a 35-foot camper trailer was engulfed in flames after crashing into the trees. Witnesses told deputies the driver was pulled from the vehicle just before the fire started.

Ward 5 Fire Department and Farmerville Fire and Rescue responded to the accident and extinguished the fire. After investigation, the cause of the fire was due to several small explosions from the trailer’s propane tanks.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was reopened are 4:52 p.m. once the accident was cleared.

