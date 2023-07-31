PJ’s Coffee receives the Next Level Award

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - PJ’s Coffee has been awarded the Next Level Award by the City of West Monroe and the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Staci Mitchell believes that the work ethic of the PJ’s team should be be recognized.

“We appreciate the restaurant’s well-kept and welcoming façade and its friendly staff. Congratulations on a job well done!” said Mayor Mitchell.

Executive Director of WMWO, Kristopher Kelley, talked about PJ’s impact on the community.

“From their building and beautiful landscaping, PJ’s Coffee has truly made a positive impact. " Kelley said.

The “Take West Monroe to the Next Level” campaign, encourages business owners, residents, nonprofits, and others to take pride in the community and its appearance.

“It takes all of us - city crews, business leaders, residents, school groups, and community organizations - to keep our city clean, vibrant, and welcoming.” said Kelley.

PJ’s Coffee is located at 3414 Cypress Street in West Monroe and is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

To find out more about the Take it to the Next Level Campaign, visit their website.

