More mosquito pools test positive in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - More mosquito pools are testing positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish, and officials say the area went from 13 to 36 pools in just a matter of weeks.

Mosquito Abatement Director, Shannon Rider, said they are working to address it.

“We’ve already moved kind of in our next phase, if you will, of mosquito control, which means we are utilizing a rotational system of Ultra Low Volume (ULV) adulticides and larviciding trucks which means we are trying to kill both adult mosquitoes and juvenile mosquitoes,” said Rider.

Rider said that residents should wear long, loose clothing, and use EVP approved bug spray in the meantime.

