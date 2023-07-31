Louisiana House Bill 90 takes effect Aug. 1, increasing penalties for usage of fentanyl

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new Louisiana state law goes into effect Tuesday to increase the penalties for possession of fentanyl.

Local authorities say the usage of fentanyl has not slowed down recently. Authorities with West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, say fentanyl cases have increased over the last four to five years.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed Act. No. 399 under House Bill 90 in June. Starting Aug. 1, 2023, people who possess or distribute more than 28 grams of fentanyl on a third conviction will face prison for at least 99 years and could get fined half a million dollars. Before, the fine was $50,000.

Sergeant Daniel Freeland with Street Crimes Unit of West Monroe PD said they see more and more fentanyl every day in different kinds of drugs.

“Most people that are using fentanyl - they run in tight small groups,” said Freeland. “They stay to themselves. Usually, we only either find it either by happenstance or once one of them has an overdose. And then we have to work the overdose and the drug case on top of that.”

Freeland said the department has discovered between 25-50 fentanyl cases in West Monroe within the last 30 days.

“And with the extra enhancements on the laws or having extra laws on top of just the possession - can help either keep them in jail longer, get them to the rehab or the facility for treatment they need; educate the people who are using it to try to keep them off of it because if people keep craving it, they’re going to keep wanting the drug and it’s going to keep being a problem,” said Freeland.

Find a full list of all the new laws going into effect here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.