KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Heat Continues, Monday T-Storm Chances

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brace yourself for another week of dangerously hot temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning covers a majority of the ArkLaMiss until 8 p.m. this evening. However, Ashley County is under a Heat Advisory.

Monday afternoon temperatures top out near 100 degrees under a mixture of sun and clouds. Feels-like temperatures will range between 105 and 110 degrees. There’s a slight chance of a few showers this afternoon. One or two storms could become strong to severe. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts are the main concerns. Quiet conditions are expected overnight, with lows in the upper 70s. Expect more heat and humidity for Tuesday. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 100 with feels-like temperatures near 110 degrees.

The rest of the workweek into the weekend features highs in the lower 100s. Unfortunately, feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 115 degrees. Take the heat seriously! Aside from the hot weather, rain chances return over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Former OCS star leaving Alabama for LSU.
Kade Woods discusses decision to transfer to LSU
Andrews is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Farmerville man accused of attempted second-degree murder
Authorities on the scene of an accident near Riverside and Louisville.
Accident near Riverside and Louisville

Latest News

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell