KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Heat Continues, Monday T-Storm Chances

Brace yourself for another week of dangerously hot temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning covers a majority of the ArkLaMiss until 8 p.m. this evening. However, Ashley County is under a Heat Advisory.

Monday afternoon temperatures top out near 100 degrees under a mixture of sun and clouds. Feels-like temperatures will range between 105 and 110 degrees. There’s a slight chance of a few showers this afternoon. One or two storms could become strong to severe. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts are the main concerns. Quiet conditions are expected overnight, with lows in the upper 70s. Expect more heat and humidity for Tuesday. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 100 with feels-like temperatures near 110 degrees.

The rest of the workweek into the weekend features highs in the lower 100s. Unfortunately, feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 115 degrees. Take the heat seriously! Aside from the hot weather, rain chances return over the weekend.

