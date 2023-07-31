KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Dangerous Heat Continues, Limited Storm Threat

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The heat and humidity continue for the ArkLaMiss with temperatures likely to reach the low 100s over the next few days.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with warm conditions. Temperatures are forecast to lower into the mid and upper 70s.

Tuesday, it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 100s. It stays humid as well.

Wednesday, it will be a hot and humid day. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. Mostly sunny conditions are expected.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures will reach the low 100s

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s.

Monday will be another hot day with sunny conditions. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

